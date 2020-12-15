See more of Lucy in Edition 90

– Appearing in Edition 90 – The Home Alone Edition

Model

Lucy Skye

StarSign

Taurus

Country of Origin

England

Career Highlight

Various publications and highly active Social Media.

If you were a car

Lamborghini Huracan !

Favourite Travel Destination

Mexico for it’s magnificent Beaches!

Romance

I like funny guys. It’s all about the personality for me!

Likes

Big Boobs!

DisLikes

Rude Men!

Greatest Ambition

To make the world a better place and to get even bigger boobs! 🙂

Appears in

Edition 90 Cover Girl

