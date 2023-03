See more of Kelly in Edition 103 and her PlayboyPlus profile

Model

Kelly Lu

StarSign

Capricorn

Country of Origin

Born in USA from Korean decent

Career Highlights

Playboy Plus Model.

Favorite Quote

Love all, Trust few, do harm to none!

Favorite part of job

I have never thought of nude modelling as inherently sexual, but I have always thought of it as inherently beautiful.

Likes

Nude modelling

DisLikes

Fake people.

Greatest Ambition

To continue to be self employed and to grow as a nude model!

Appears in

Edition 103, FeatureGirl

