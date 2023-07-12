See more of Bella in Edition 105

Model

Bella Dante

StarSign

Aquarius

Country of Origin

British

Career Highlights

I once made the cover of ‘Bike’ magazine in the UK, but this is a major highlight for me.

Favorite Car

A Mercedes AMG G63 for their style and elegance!

Biggest Turn-On

I love confident guys who are passionate about something. I also love it when a guy is polite and well mannered.

Likes

Motorsports (mainly motorbikes), the gym and the beach.

DisLikes

Negativity, small minds,

Greatest Ambition

I want to try and work on much larger creative projects in the future and meet and collaborate with as many friends as possible.

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 105

