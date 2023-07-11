See more of Natalia in Edition 105

________________

Model

Natalia Novak

________________

StarSign

Aquarius

________________

Country of Origin

Russia

________________

Career Highlights

I’m still very new, but the fact that I managed 10k followers in Instagram after only 40 posts, is quite a highlight. And the appearance in this magazine is an awesome highlight.

________________

Favorite Car

A convertible blue 1966 Ford Mustang. Because it gives me a nostalgia for a time I didn’t experience!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

If you can look at me like there’s nobody else there in a crowded room. And really listen, too. ________________

Likes

Strawberry Daiquiri, thoughtful acts of kindness.

________________

DisLikes

Hopelessness

________________

Greatest Ambition

To succeed with my AI modelling agency, Rebel Runway, meant to focus this new emerging niche in a positive direction.

________________

________________