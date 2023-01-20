Visit Amber on Instagram and Facebook below;

See more of Amber in Edition 102

Model

Amber Dawn (aka Harley_Ninja)

________________

StarSign

Aries

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlight

Appearing in magazines, being a sponsored athlete, and being an ambassador for charity events. ________________

If you were a car

A GTO! Make me go, lube me up, give me something to burn and I’m good to go 🙂

________________

Favourite Car

1969 Dodge GTX!

________________

Romance

I need Brain Sex! I find intellect attractive!

________________

Likes

Motorcycles, Guns and Fast Cars.!

________________

DisLikes

Laziness!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To become a public speaker and work on great foundations.

________________

Appears in

Edition 102, Cover Girl

_________________