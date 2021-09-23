Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing will return to racing with an all-star Mercedes-AMG Driver line-up for the 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli Indianapolis 8 Hours set to take place from 15th to 17th October. The team will feature Maro Engel (GER), Luca Stolz (GER) and Jules Gounon (FRA), all sharing the #99 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. This race will also be the first time Craft-Bamboo Racing competes in America, and a debut at an iconic circuit such as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will add to the excitement for the team.

Specially designed for the Indianapolis 8 Hour entry, the team’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 will feature a special Mooneyes livery in its iconic yellow and black design. The eye-catching Mooneyes brand has been around since the 1950s, and its striking logo was made famous during the brand’s stint in American drag racing history. Since then, the unique brand has grown globally with fans across the world, and this race marks Mooneyes’ debut into endurance racing.

The team’s partnership also extends to Hong Kong-based Tarmac Works, a premium-quality replica model car producer most well known for their speciality in the 1:64 scale. To celebrate this partnership, Tarmac Works will produce a limited edition run of the Mooneyes designed Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing entry in both 1:64 and 1:43 scale, available online to all racing fans around the world.

After challenging 2020 and 2021 seasons for many Asian teams forced to be away from racing, Craft-Bamboo Racing is looking to make a strong impact straight away at the event. The Intercontinental GT Challenge is proven to be a highly competitive competition, involving many of the top teams and manufacturers from around the world.

Due to the arrival of the pandemic, the last Intercontinental GT Challenge event the team entered was the Bathurst 12 Hour in February 2020 where a late puncture in the final hour dropped the team off the podium to finish P5 at the flag. With Mercedes-AMG sitting P4 on the Manufacturers Standings after the first round at the Spa 24 hours in the 2021 season, the team is looking to score top points for the German marque at Indianapolis.

The 3.9km circuit designed on the infield of the iconic Indianapolis Motors Speedway, is the perfect setting for an exciting GT endurance race with a combination of technical corners and long straights producing plenty of overtaking opportunities.