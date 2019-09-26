Craft-Bamboo Racing heads to Season Finale in Shanghai to end a strong 2019 season

Craft-Bamboo Racing heads to the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend for the season finale of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia with high expectations. The team has high hopes for the season finale, where in 2017, the team took overall victory in the GT3 class after a scintillating drive in wet conditions. After having a competitive season so far, the team is looking to increase the tally of wins and ending the season with strong results.

LSH Auto China also joins Craft-Bamboo Racing as the title sponsor of the #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3, with Darryl O’Young and Christina Nielsen at the wheel. Stepping up from a GT4 sponsorship in 2018, LSH Auto China joins Craft-Bamboo Racing in the top-flight GT3 class for 2019. As the leading retailer of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG in China, the partnership with Craft-Bamboo Racing echoes LSH Auto China’s brand values of being the best-in-class.

For this round, experienced touring car and prototype driver Douglas Khoo will join Jean-Marc Merlin in the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT4. The Malaysian has high hopes of achieving a good result, as the pair will be fighting for 3rd place in the GT4 class.

SHANGHAI PREVIEW

#88 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Alessio Picariello and Jeffrey Lee head into the final round of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia with 2 outright victories under their belt. The pair have high expectations, having had success at the Shanghai International Circuit in the past. Picariello rejoins the #88 entry after having missed the previous round in Korea due to other driving commitments. Last time out in Korea, Lee was paired with factory Mercedes-AMG driver Maximilian Goetz. The pair had a difficult round, after being taken out in first race, and being spun around in the second race. The #88 crew have scored all but one pole position in Qualifying 2, and will be looking to score another strong result to end the season on a high.

#99 Mercedes-AMG GT3

The #99 pair of Darryl O’Young and Christina Nielsen have consistently shown strong pace throughout the 2019 season, finishing on the podium in Malaysia and in Fuji. At the last round in Korea, the pair had good battles at the sharp end of the grid and were on target for a good points finish before being hit from behind in Race 1. In Race 2, O’Young got off to an aggressive start, and gained several positions before handing over to Nielsen for her to finish 7th in the Silver Cup. The pair have consistently fought for position in the top ten this year, and will be looking to show their pace again in Shanghai.

#55 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Daniel Au and Melvin Moh have shown great progress with each round in the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia season, and in Korea, the pair completed yet another incident free weekend, allowing Au to gain plenty of experience in his first season with the Mercedes-AMG GT3. Moh, who is a Mercedes-AMG Academy instructor, has plenty of experience at the Shanghai Circuit, and will be sharing his extensive track knowledge with Au. The pair will be hoping to finish the season strongly in Shanghai, with the aim of capping off the year with a points finish.

#77 Mercedes-AMG GT4

2017 GT4 champions Frank Yu and Jean-Marc Merlin have had a strong 2019 campaign so far, amassing 3 victories and 6 podiums in the GT4 class. For the upcoming round in Korea, Douglas Khoo joins the team alongside Jean-Marc Merlin. Khoo, who is experienced in touring cars and prototypes, last drove in the GT4 category in 2017, and will be experiencing the Mercedes-AMG GT4 for the first time this weekend in Shanghai. Both Merlin and Khoo have experience at the Shanghai Circuit, and will be aiming to score maximum points, as Merlin attempts to take 3rd place in the Drivers Championship.

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Teams Championship

Craft-Bamboo Racing are currently 4th in the outright GT3 Teams Championship with 97 points, and are 3rd In the GT4 class with 169 points.

Drivers Championship

[GT3]

P11 [50 Points] – #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Jeffrey Lee & Alessio Picariello

P13 [43 Points] – #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Darryl O’Young & Christina Nielsen

P33 [0 Points] – #55 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Daniel Au & Melvin Moh

[GT4]

P3 [134 Points] – #77 Mercedes-AMG GT4 | Frank Yu

P4 [132 Points] – #77 Mercedes-AMG GT4 | Jean-Marc Merlin

P9 [37 Points] – #77 Mercedes-AMG GT4 | Richard Wee

P10 [35 Points] – #77 Mercedes-AMG GT4 | David Pun

Shanghai Timetable

Thursday | 26 Sep 2019

1340 – Free Practice 1

Friday| 27 Sep 2019

0900 – Official Practice

1205 – GT4 Qualifying

1252 – GT3 Qualifying

1615 – Race 1

Saturday | 28 Sep 2019

1155 – Race 2

LSH AUTO CHINA

LSH Auto China is the leading provider of premium car sales and services in Mainland China, with presence across 82 cities, with headquarters located in Beijing.

As a subsidiary of LSH Auto International, LSH Auto China offer a range of diversified products and services to cater to the needs of their customers. LSH Auto China’s business model covers the sale of new cars, pre-owned cars, car parts and accessories, as well as aftersales services, financing and insurance services, and related automotive services.

QUOTES