High Powered and High Energy all girl Led Zeppelin Tribute band Lez Zeppelin will be streaming LIVE as they perform the Led Zeppelin album “Volume II” in it’s entirety from the TCAN stage.

The show goes live at 8PM on Saturday the 31st October 2020 (EDT) which is Sunday the 1st November at 11am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (ie UTC +11).

Tickets are available at NATICKARTS.org in both general form for viewing on a single PC and also as a VIP which includes virtual Meet and Greet.

Performing the classic album Led Zeppelin II in it’s entirety, this NYC-based all-girl band brings gender-bending passion to the music of Led Zeppelin. Founded in 2004 by New York guitarist, Steph Paynes, the all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has since gained unanimous critical acclaim as one of the most exciting live acts around, becoming the first female rock act to pay homage to Led Zeppelin and to garner rave reviews across the board. Lez Zeppelin stays true to the musically audacious spirit of the original, delivering the legendary rock band’s blistering arrangements and monstrous sound note-for-note at sold-out frenzied shows around the world. In June, 2013, Jimmy Page attended their show in London and said of the group, “they played the led zeppelin music with an extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship.” Considered by many to be one of the greatest and most influential albums of all time, Led Zeppelin wrote and recorded nearly all of Led Zeppelin II while touring relentlessly to support its debut album. Incredibly, the album was released just seven months after Led Zeppelin in October of 1969. Led Zeppelin II features some of the band’s most beloved tracks including “Ramble On” and “Heartbreaker,” as well as “Whole Lotta Love,” considered by many to be one of the greatest rock n roll songs of all time. The album is certified Diamond by the RIAA (12X Platinum) with sales of over 12 million copies.

Update: 1st November, 2020:

Below is an excerpt of this great show which is available on the NATICKARTS,ord website via OnDemand.