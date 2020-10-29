Challenger joins forces with Craft-Bamboo Racing for the 67th Macau Grand Prix, in the Macau GT Cup. Hong Kong race driver Darryl O’Young will be at the wheel of the #95 Mercedes-AMG GT3, in his 16th entry to the prestigious event. The 67th Macau Grand Prix will be held on the 19th – 22nd of November, at the daunting Guia Circuit in the streets of Macau.

O’Young is the perfect fit for Challenger’s entry in the Macau Grand Prix, being a multiple-time winner of the event. He has tasted victory at the Macau Guia circuit no less than 5 times, having won overall at the Macau Grand Prix on three occasions, as well as 2 independent class victories in the World Touring Car Championship Guia Race. The previous Le Mans 24 Hour podium finisher and 2015 GT Asia Drivers’ Champion is relishing the challenge of racing at his favourite hunting ground, and will be gunning for glory again in the #95 Challenger Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The Macau Grand Prix is one of Asian motorsport’s glamorous and highly-coveted events on the calendar. First held in 1954, the street race has grown to have a global reputation, with the Guia Circuit feared by all drivers for its unforgiving nature. Featuring fast, flowing corners like Mandarin bend and Fisherman’s, to tight corners like the Melco hairpin, the Macau Circuit is the ultimate challenge for the drivers as they all vie for international glory.

The weekend in Macau is set to be a thriller, with a multi-class grid set to provide close and exciting racing to a worldwide audience. The 67th Macau Grand Prix will be broadcast across 315 internet platforms and 103 TV networks globally in addition to the various live streams on social media channels.

Established in 1991, Challenger is a car care service concept brought over from the USA to Hong Kong. In almost 30 years, Challenger and its associate brands in the same group has grown to be the largest car care service chain in Hong Kong, with over 20 store locations conveniently located in car parks of major malls and commercial buildings in the city. Challenger also has 3 care service centres in Hong Kong, providing complete car service options. Challenger has most recently been involved in motorsport, having worked with the HKAA to organize an esport championship in Hong Kong and Taiwan, awarding the simulator racing drivers a total prize pool of HKD 1.5 million. Darryl O’Young is also an ambassador and coach in the esport series, providing access to motorsport for the wider general public and designed to develop young talent through virtual racing.

Craft-Bamboo Racing’s entry to the 67th Macau Grand Prix would not be possible without their dedicated team partners; . The team would like to thank Challenger, Hong Kong Asia Medical Group, Evisu, Theodore Racing, M Plus Live, LVGEM, Gravity, ASPEC, POAD, and FreeM for their dedication and support.

QUOTES

Kelvin Lau | General Manager of Challenger Auto Services Limited

“It is an honour to be the title sponsor for Craft-Bamboo Racing for the 67th Macau Grand Prix. Darryl O’Young is a highly regarded racing driver, and his attitude on the race track is very similar to Challenger, sharing the same beliefs of professionalism and performance in our auto care services. Darryl has already been working with us; he is our team principle and technical director of Challenger Cup Asian E-Racing Championship. We really enjoy having him on-board with us and we want to support his entry with Craft-Bamboo Racing in this year’s Macau Grand Prix. As we approach the 30th anniversary of Challenger, we will continue our focus on automobiles, and to provide wider services and promotions in the near future. We’re really excited and looking forward to the race, and fully support Hong Kong athletes in striving for success in the international motorsport scene.”

Darryl O’Young | Driver #95 Challenger Mercedes-AMG GT3