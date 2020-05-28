Global Watch Party set for Led Zeppelin’s “Celebration Day Concert”

When Led Zeppelin reunited for the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in 2007, it was a much anticipated event and well received event! Although it reached a huge audience, it is set to be repeated and distributed much further this weekend.

It was a huge show at the time as it was Led Zeppelin’s first live performance, or in fact any performance in 27 years, and motivated 20 million people around the world to apply for tickets through a global lottery marketing system.

Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones played with Jason Bonham (the son of original drummer and founding member John Bonham), at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at the O2 in London on December 10, 2007. The show was a benefit in memory of Ahmet who was the co-founder and president of Atlantic Records.

For this event, the “Celebration Day” concert will be streamed in full through Led Zeppelin’s official YouTube channel, with the Global Watch Party planned for 8pm BST on Saturday 30th May 2020.

The set list comprises;

Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day setlist

1. Good Times Bad Times

2. Ramble On

3. Black Dog

4. In My Time Of Dying

5. For Your Life

6. Trampled Under Foot

7. Nobody’s Fault But Mine

8. No Quarter

9. Since I’ve Been Loving You

10. Dazed And Confused

11. Stairway To Heaven

12. The Song Remains The Same

13. Misty Mountain Hop

14. Kashmir

15. Whole Lotta Love

16. Rock And Roll

Watch the trailer below to get an idea of what to expect;