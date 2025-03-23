Kambosos Outpoints Late Replacement Wyllie in Gutsy Qudos Bank Arena Showdown

Summary

George Kambosos Jr. returned to the ring in Sydney with a unanimous decision win over last-minute replacement Jake Wyllie on March 22, 2025. The judges scored the 12-round super lightweight contest 117-111, 117-111, and 115-113. Though the fight was meant to be a tune-up against Daud Yordan, Wyllie’s late call-up provided far more than just a stand-in performance, pushing Kambosos to dig deep—especially after a nasty cut opened above his right eye. Veteran cutman Brian Willmott played a crucial role in keeping Kambosos in the fight, managing the damage expertly from round nine onward.

Round-by-Round Breakdown

Round 1:

Kambosos came out measured but sharp, pumping the jab to establish rhythm. Wyllie, surprisingly composed for a man with only five days’ notice, kept a high guard and used lateral movement to avoid early damage. Kambosos scored with a right to the body late in the round, but it was a tactical opener.

Round 2:

The former unified lightweight champion increased the pressure, working behind double jabs and targeting the midsection. Wyllie responded with a stiff counter right that caught Kambosos’ attention, but the round was clearly in the Sydney native’s favour due to cleaner output and ring control.

Round 3:

Wyllie started letting his hands go more freely, catching Kambosos with a left hook off a missed overhand right. Kambosos responded with a flurry of short hooks in close, but Wyllie’s work rate drew crowd approval and hinted that this wouldn’t be a walkover.

Round 4:

Kambosos adjusted, using feints and level changes to draw out Wyllie’s shots before countering with precision. A crisp uppercut mid-round showcased his experience. Wyllie continued to fight bravely but began to get outmaneuvered by Kambosos’ sharper footwork.

Round 5:

Momentum was now firmly with Kambosos. He landed several clean combinations to the head and body, backing Wyllie up. However, Wyllie refused to wilt, showing a granite chin and grit that belied his underdog status.

Round 6:

Wyllie had his best round yet, scoring with a looping right hand that buzzed Kambosos briefly. He followed up with an energetic final minute, forcing Kambosos to clinch and reset. The Brisbane-based fighter’s confidence was growing visibly.

Round 7:

Kambosos regained composure, dictating pace with a tight guard and methodical bodywork. He used the left hook more effectively and pivoted off the ropes to escape Wyllie’s surges. Still, Wyllie was making him work for every second.

Round 8:

Both fighters traded clean shots in the centre of the ring. Kambosos worked combinations off the jab, while Wyllie threw looping overhands that found occasional success. The crowd was fully engaged, rallying behind the upstart as the action intensified.

Round 9:

Drama unfolded as a clash of heads opened a cut above Kambosos’ right eye. Blood trickled down immediately, and referee Les Fear briefly paused the action for inspection. Enter Brian Willmott—the seasoned cutman—who worked swiftly between rounds to stem the bleeding, applying adrenaline and gauze with clinical calm. The fight continued with urgency on both sides.

Round 10:

Perhaps sensing the window closing, Wyllie poured on the pressure early, landing combinations upstairs. Kambosos responded like a veteran, weathering the storm and countering effectively. Willmott’s corner work proved critical, as the cut remained sealed and didn’t affect Kambosos’ vision.

Round 11:

Fatigue set in for Wyllie, and Kambosos capitalised with clean lead hooks and body shots. His jab reasserted itself as a dominant tool, and he began backing Wyllie up for the first time in multiple rounds.

Round 12:

With the bout still competitive on one judge’s card, both fighters came out swinging. Kambosos remained composed, landing the cleaner work. Wyllie showed immense heart to go the distance, but Kambosos closed strong, flashing glimpses of the class that once dethroned Teofimo Lopez.