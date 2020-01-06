Instagram Model Banned For Raising Funding for Australian Bushfire Relief with Nude Photos!

Kaylen Ward, a 20 yr old Instagram influencer and webcam model based in LA, USA has raised over US$500,000 ( AUD$720,000) for Australian bushfire relief.

Unfortunately for her though, her primary account (TheNakedPhilanthropist) was banned from the social media platform when it was learned that she raised those funds by offering nude photos in exchange for donations.

“I’m sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia,” she posted on January 4, along with a list of Australian charities and fundraisers. “Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated. Please [retweet].”

Kaylen who already sells naked photos online, actually showed quite the entrepreneurial spirit to do the same for charity, by sending photos straight into her followers direct messages. She had 50,000 of them prior to Instagram removing her account for violation of their Terms and Conditions.

Her backup account, called TheNakedPhilanthropist, remains online and currently shows just over 200 followers.

Prior to removal, the post has been retweeted 57,900 times and had attracted over 127,000 likes, forcing the influencer to hire a staff of four to help her check the donation claims to make sure that they were all genuine, and also to ensure that those followers actually did receive their photo.

The response was largely positive, as with this comment below;

I often question the motivations and dignity of women who expose themselves online, but honestly, this is the most selfless motivation I have seen for such a thing! I am going to try to donate even without any nudes. Kudos to you! — Mayhem911{SSC|Asylum} (@mayhem911live) January 4, 2020

She has many redeeming qualities though, with attitude being one of them as posted;

“My IG got deactivated, my family has disowned me and the guy I like won’t talk to me now all because of that post. But Fuck it, Save the Koalas!

Although her Instagram account has been removed, her Twitter account is still Ok as she has not breached those Terms and Conditions.

Of course we’ve followed both accounts 🙂