Hoodoo Gurus Announce Back to the Stoneage 2024 National Tour!

Hot off the announcement of their extremely limited, vinyl collector’s set, Hoodoo Gurus have today announced a national tour celebrating 40 years since they released Stoneage Romeos. Originally released in March 1984 (!), Stoneage Romeos, was the Gurus’ debut album and featured the hits Leilani, Tojo, My Girl and I Want You Back. It reached #29 on the Australian Album Chart and the album went on to win Best Debut Album at the 1984 Countdown Awards. Stoneage Romeos has consistently appeared in the Top 10 on almost every Top 50 and Top 100 Australian album lists. The Back to the Stoneage 2024 national tour will see the band play the Stoneage Romeos album in full followed by a selection of hit songs and album tracks. The tour will kick off in Thirroul/Wollongong (Anita’s Theatre) on 14 November, before heading to Newcastle (Civic Theatre – 15 November), Gosford (The Entertainment Grounds – 16 November), Melbourne (Palais Theatre – 22 November), Adelaide (Hindley St Music Hall – 23 November), Canberra (Llewellyn Hall – 28 November), two shows in Sydney (The Coliseum – 29 November and the Enmore Theatre – 30 November), Sunshine Coast (The Station – 6 December), Brisbane (The Fortitude Music Hall – 7 December), Gold Coast (Miami Marketta – 8 December) finishing up at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, 13 December 2024. Dave Faulkner said, “‘Stoneage Romeos’ was a pivotal album for us and many of its songs have remained live favourites ever since. It’ll be great to play some of those “less-travelled” songs from it on this tour – even though that means we’ll be playing longer sets to fit everything else in as well. Hah! To my mind that’s a win-win situation.” Since forming in 1981, Hoodoo Gurus boast 10 x ARIA Top 20 albums, 9 x ARIA Top 40 singles and a host of multi-platinum albums – they’re mainstays on the live scene, and influential to a new generation of artists that have arrived after them. Few other artists have toured as comprehensively, achieved such an enduring reputation over successive generations, enjoyed such loyalty from fans and maintained such high currency for their work – both within Australia and abroad. Hoodoo Gurus last toured Australia in September 2022 to rave reviews: “ … the Hoodoos prove there’s a good reason why they can sell out such a sizeable venue four decades into their career, the tight four-piece playing with an explosive energy that puts bands half their age to shame”

– Sydney Morning Herald “Four decades in (and) the Hoodoos are as tight as ever and there’s an explosive energy that few younger bands would be able to conjure … The Gurus are peerless”

– TheRockpit.net “The Hoodoo Gurus showed they have one of the most impressive back catalogs of any Australian guitar-rock band – filling a 25 song set tonight, with easily another dozen brilliant songs that could have been featured”

– TheMusic.com.au Through to their chart-topping successes throughout the ’80s and ’90s, their international triumphs and countless sold-out local tours, from their 1998-2003 break-up through to their latest album, Chariot of the Gods, Hoodoo Gurus have been and remain one of the most popular and successful musical acts Australia has ever produced. Special guests on the tour are truly special, with Wollongong’s own Tumbleweed joining the Gurus at Anita’s Theatre and the Enmore and Melbourne alt-rockers Dallas Crane in Newcastle, Melbourne and Adelaide. GANGgajang, Spy v Spy and Allniters will share the stage with the Gurus in Gosford. Spy v Spy will also appear in Canberra and at the Coliseum in Sydney. Rounding out the special guests are Brisbane’s Screamfeeder on all three Queensland shows and Perth’s power-pop trio, Rinehearts, playing for a home crowd in Perth. The 40th Anniversary vinyl Stoneage Romeos set is released on Big Time Recordings through Universal Music Australia on Friday, 17 May 2024 and is available for pre-order from here. Artwork and photos can be downloaded from here. Venue and ticket outlet pre-sales commence at 10.00am on Wednesday, 15 May 2024. General Public ticket sales commence at 10.00am local times on Friday, 17 May 2024 from hoodoogurus.net/tour