Hertner is TCR Asia Cup Champion

German driver Roland Hertner is the comeback king, claiming the TCR Asia Series Cup championship one race ahead of the finale at Thailand’s infamous street circuit – Bangsaen International Circuit – earlier today.

Bangsaen. 31 August – Roland Hertner takes the TCR Asia Series Cup Championship today after crossing the line fourth in Round 9. Hertner edged out his closest rival in the penultimate race of the season to cap an outstanding comeback year for the German gentleman driver.

It was an undeniably nail-biting race at Bangsaen International Circuit today for TCR Asia Series when a series of unfortunate incidences cut the 15 lap race short halfway through. Hertner got off to a good start and managed to avoid the turn two incident on the opening lap. After the Safety Car was called back in, Hertner continued on a steady pace before a second incident involving three cars caused a red flag ending the race on lap 10.

“I am super happy to be here on the podium and to have this Cup class championship win is an amazing feeling. Makes me feel that I made the right decision to come back to racing at this age!” laughed Hertner.

His teammate, Khalid Adam has had a tougher weekend, facing a mechanical issue in the Free Practice sessions. The team changed the gearbox overnight and despite missing some laps on Friday, Adam put his head down during Qualifying and got through to Q2.

The Sepang International Circuit Talent Development Program driver went on to have a brilliant start to his race, avoiding the turn 2 incident and making his way up to fifth on the opening lap. He held on to his position for one more lap before having to retire to the box after losing power in his engine. The team is currently reviewing Adam’s race and the cause of his retirement.

“Bit of an unfortunate weekend here” said Adam after the race. “Qualifying was ok but I was missing some practice laps on the tricky circuit. I felt the clutch slip during the race and there seem to be a little bit of a problem, I am just not sure what happened or what went wrong. “It’s just a bit upsetting having prepared so much for a weekend that could have turned the page for the better but things like this happens in racing so I have faith that the team can help me redeem myself before race 2. So we will see how it goes” he ended.

Kurt Treml, Team Manager of Volkswagen Team Oettinger, praised both drivers after the race. “Congratulations to Roland. He did an amazing job this year and we at the team are so happy for him.

“As for our young talent, despite all the setbacks, Adam never wavered in his spirit and drive. He kept pushing on and you can see his determination. He is good driver who has a good character and is well liked around here. “Tomorrow is another day. We hope we have two great results for the team” ended Treml.

The final race of the season is scheduled at 12.45pm on Sunday 1st September.

Volkswagen Team Oettinger is supported by Liqui Moly, Pagid Racing, Motec rims, Recaro and Eibach.