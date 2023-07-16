In May, Hennessey Special Vehicles announced its partnership with H.R. Owen with the official opening of ‘Hennessey London’ in the United Kingdom. Hennessey London is located in Mayfair – one of the most expensive districts in the world – in the heart of the capital city with a celebrated history extending back to Roman times.

One recent late night, with the city streets absent of tourists and traffic, a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster in brilliant Summer Yellow visited many of London’s most iconic landmarks — including Tower Bridge and the London Eye. As expected, the 1,817 bhp open-top Roadster, boasting a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8 engine, left a lasting visual (and undeniably audible) impression on those who were fortunate enough to catch a momentary glimpse of the rare American hypercar.

DID YOU KNOW?

All variants of our Venom F5 hypercar are fitted with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The technology utilizes a pressure sensor/transmitter inside each of the tire’s air chambers that sends pressure information to the dashboard display in real-time. In addition to tire pressure data, the system on the Venom F5 also monitors tire temperatures, providing the driver with information about available grip and traction.

