GR Yaris DAT with Nürburgring Specifications to Compete in Super Taikyu at Autopolis

Toyota City, Japan, July 26, 2025―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will enter the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2025 Empowered by BRIDGESTONE Round 5 Super Taikyu Race at Autopolis, to be held from July 26 to 27. Toyota will be racing with the #32 TGRR GR Yaris DAT (#32 GR Yaris) with the same specifications from the 24 Hours Nürburgring held in Germany in June, and the #28 TGRR GR86 Future FR Concept (#28 GR86) running on low-carbon gasoline (E20)*1 manufactured by ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS).
By competing with these vehicles, Toyota aims to develop ever-better motorsports-bred cars built on the two management pillars of product development and a multi-pathway approach.
|*1
|A low-carbon fuel made by blending approximately 20% bioethanol with gasoline
- #32 GR Yaris
- #28 GR86
Further refinement through Super Taikyu and Nürburgring
The GR Yaris DAT’s performance has been refined on various courses, including races and rallies. This year, it began competing as #104 in the Super Taikyu series as Toyota continues development aimed at further evolving the production vehicle.
In June of this year, the GR Yaris DAT participated in the 24 Hours Nürburgring for the first time in six years, having further evolved with exclusive equipment and settings developed to withstand harsh conditions based on knowledge gained through test runs and other activities. It successfully completed the notoriously challenging world-class course, demonstrating the results of repeated testing on Japanese circuits, and evolved into a car that drivers can handle with confidence even after exceeding their planned lap count.
Toyota will compete in this year’s Autopolis race with a GR Yaris DAT with the same specifications from the 24 Hours Nürburgring as the #32 GR Yaris. Driving in the different and harsh conditions of Japan, with high temperatures and high humidity, will provide new insights into suspension performance and engine output that will be used in future car-making efforts.
The #104 GR Yaris DAT will also continue to compete. The two GR Yaris DATs using different specifications will offer more data, and knowledge gained from the 24 Hours Nürburgring will be used in future Super Taikyu races to enable more effective feedback to the vehicles.
Continuing to generate technical feedback on fuel with ENEOS x co-challenge*2
Toyota competed in the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2025 Empowered by BRIDGESTONE Round 3 NAPAC Fuji 24 Hours Race in May of this year with the #28 GR86 running on low-carbon gasoline (E20). This was part of a co-challenge initiative with ENEOS to achieve carbon neutrality using low-carbon gasoline (E20) fuel in the harsh environment of endurance racing while generating technical feedback.
The team had no fuel-related issues during the Fuji 24 Hours race and was able to complete the 523 laps. At Autopolis, Toyota will continue to collect data and insights by using fuel with the same properties as last time in a different environment, taking on the all-Japan co-challenge toward achieving a carbon-neutral society together with ENEOS and car manufacturers sharing the same vision.
|*2
|A framework of five automakers that share the same vision of working together to achieve a carbon-neutral society through technologies honed in the Super Taikyu ST-Q class.
Development status of the GR Yaris M Concept
The GR Yaris M Concept exhibited at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2025*3 held in January is undergoing full team development in pursuit of further possibilities for the GR Yaris, with a view to participating in the Super Taikyu Series.
While many challenges have been identified and improvements are ongoing, there are difficulties unique to midship-mounted*4 vehicles in terms of braking, steering, and driving, and Toyota has therefore decided not to participate with this vehicle at Autopolis to refine it further.
Toyota has set its sights on entering the vehicle in future races as it continues to pursue its goal of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.
|*3
|A customized car event held from January 10 to 12, 2025, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan
|*4
|A driveline where the engine is positioned between the front and rear wheels near the center of the vehicle, stabilizing the vehicle’s center of gravity and enhancing cornering performance
