GR Yaris DAT with Nürburgring Specifications to Compete in Super Taikyu at Autopolis

Further refinement through Super Taikyu and Nürburgring

The GR Yaris DAT’s performance has been refined on various courses, including races and rallies. This year, it began competing as #104 in the Super Taikyu series as Toyota continues development aimed at further evolving the production vehicle.

In June of this year, the GR Yaris DAT participated in the 24 Hours Nürburgring for the first time in six years, having further evolved with exclusive equipment and settings developed to withstand harsh conditions based on knowledge gained through test runs and other activities. It successfully completed the notoriously challenging world-class course, demonstrating the results of repeated testing on Japanese circuits, and evolved into a car that drivers can handle with confidence even after exceeding their planned lap count.

Toyota will compete in this year’s Autopolis race with a GR Yaris DAT with the same specifications from the 24 Hours Nürburgring as the #32 GR Yaris. Driving in the different and harsh conditions of Japan, with high temperatures and high humidity, will provide new insights into suspension performance and engine output that will be used in future car-making efforts.

The #104 GR Yaris DAT will also continue to compete. The two GR Yaris DATs using different specifications will offer more data, and knowledge gained from the 24 Hours Nürburgring will be used in future Super Taikyu races to enable more effective feedback to the vehicles.