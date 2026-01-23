TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition

The GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition is a special-edition model that commemorates TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) driver Sébastien Ogier’s 2025 WRC title. The battle for the 2025 WRC title went down to the wire, with the drivers’ championship hanging in the balance until the conclusion of Rally Saudi Arabia, which was the season’s final round. The win earned Ogier, who competed last year in 11 races and secured 10 podium finishes, including six victories, his ninth overall title, tying the all-time WRC record. Throughout the season, Ogier demonstrated the very qualities for which TGR strives: a stance for persistently taking on challenges to secure victory, a spirit for never giving up no matter what the situation, and the resolve to push beyond the limits. The special-edition model was developed to celebrate Ogier’s victory and a remarkable milestone etched into rally history, as well as to express gratitude to all the fans who support and cheer on TGR-WRT.

The GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition for the Japanese market is to be available in a total of 100 units through a purchasing lottery, with applications accepted from spring 2026 via the TGR official smartphone application “GR app”. The model is also to be released in certain European markets in a limited run of 100 units.