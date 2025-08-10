High hopes on home roads for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team hopes to fly high on home roads when Rally Finland stages the fastest and most spectacular round of the FIA World Rally Championship on July 31-August 3.

The forests of central Finland around the city of Jyväskylä are considered to be rallying’s spiritual home, containing smooth and high-speed gravel roads with frequent jumps and crests that delight drivers and fans alike. They are home territory too for TGR-WRT, which is headquartered just three kilometres across the Jyväsjärvi lake from the service park and has won six of the last seven editions of Rally Finland.

Currently leading the manufacturers’ championship by 52 points, the team will field a full five-strong line-up of GR YARIS Rally1 cars, piloted by a quintet of drivers who all relish competing on the Finnish stages.

The greatest cheers from the local crowds will be reserved for double world champion Kalle Rovanperä, who along with co-driver Jonne Halttunen also hails from Jyväskylä. They continue to dream of a first home victory after an errant rock on their line cruelly caused them to crash out while on course to win one year ago.

Welshman Elfyn Evans is one of only four foreign drivers to know how it feels to have won Rally Finland more than once, having triumphed in 2021 and 2023 with TGR-WRT, and arrives just one point from the lead of the drivers’ championship. Last year, Sébastien Ogier joined that same elite club, and the French eight-time world champion sits third in this year’s standings after three wins and two second places from five starts. Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta grew up as a rally driver in Finland as part of the TGR WRC Challenge Program and finished on the podium in 2023.

TGR-WRT2 driver Sami Pajari returns to his home event one year on from a hugely impressive debut at rallying’s highest level, when he won a stage on his first full day in Rally1 machinery and finished fourth overall.

Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala will once more get behind the wheel for his 20th start on his home rally, driving a GR Yaris Rally2 car for the second year in succession as he returns to more modern machinery between outings in the FIA European Historic Rally Championship aboard the classic Toyota Celica ST185.

Fresh from scoring a sensational victory on his GR YARIS Rally1 debut at Rally Estonia just last week, Oliver Solberg resumes his main season programme in pursuit of the WRC2 championship, which he leads by three points in his GR Yaris Rally2 car run by Finnish team Printsport.

Other GR Yaris Rally2 drivers include reigning Finnish champion Roope Korhonen and compatriot and Rautio Motorsport team-mate Tuukka Kauppinen, as well as Estonia’s Georg Linnamäe of the RedGrey team.

The TGR WRC Challenge Program is well represented by Yuki Yamamoto in WRC2, Shotaro Goto and Takumi Matsushita in WRC3 and Japanese co-driver Tomiya Maekawa making his WRC debut next to Finnish driver Jarkko Nikara in Rally4 machinery.

Deputy Team Principal Juha Kankkunen will also be back in the driving seat to debut the GR Yaris Rally2 H2 Concept. Fitted with an internal combustion engine fuelled by compressed hydrogen, it delivers near-zero emissions while retaining the sounds and sensations so enjoyed by rally fans.

The GR Yaris Rally2 H2 Concept will be revealed in the Jyväskylä service park on Wednesday at 16:00 local time. It will then be demonstrated by four-time world champion Kankkunen in the heart of the city on the two runs of the mixed-surface Harju stage, allowing fans to experience the potential of hydrogen as one of the options for the future of motorsport in a carbon neutral society.

The always-popular Harju opens the competitive action on Thursday evening and is run again at the end of Friday, following two loops of four stages in the forests north-east of Jyväskylä including classic tests Laukaa, Myhinpää and Ruuhimäki. Saturday’s route to the south-east includes more classic roads in Västilä and Päijälä as well as new-look Parkkola and Leustu tests. The legendary Ouninpohja becomes the centrepiece of Sunday with its second pass serving as the rally-ending Power Stage.