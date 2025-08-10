Honda Launches All-New Prelude Teaser Page Ahead of Scheduled September 2025 Market Introduction

TOKYO, Japan, July 31, 2025 – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today launched a teaser page on its company website to share information on the all-new Prelude, which is scheduled to go on sale in September 2025.

The all-new Prelude is a specialty sports model which represents the unrelenting Honda sports mindset, carrying forward the “joy of driving” into the electrified era, while also pursuing environmental performance and everyday usability.

All-New Prelude Teaser Page: https://www.honda.co.jp/PRELUDE/new/

Overview of all-new Prelude

Grand Concept: “Unlimited Glide” — Endless driving pleasure & Extraordinary experience —

Inspired by the image of gliders soaring freely and boundlessly through the open sky, Honda developed the all-new Prelude under the grand concept of “Unlimited Glide,” striving for a vehicle that evokes the uplifting sensation of gliding gracefully through the air and extraordinary experience that people do not have in their everyday lives.

Like a glider, with proportions that epitomize a universally recognized functional beauty with widespread wings and which glides through the air while making dynamic yet smooth turns, the all-new Prelude was designed to offer a special driving experience that arouses the desire to keep on driving. Equipped with a further advanced e:HEV, original Honda hybrid system, this model will become the “prelude” for future Honda specialty sports models in the electrified era.

Exterior design

The all-new Prelude features a low, sharp front nose and smooth, yet expressive body lines, which contribute to the uplifting sensation of gliding through the air, as well as a low and wide stance that evokes a sense of dynamic driving. Moreover, this model is characterized by a number of unique design features such as the headlight design inspired by gliders, smooth and clean door panels with flush outer door handles, and the black chrome-plated front grille that express the sense of premium quality and sophistication, embodying what Honda pursues in its specialty cars.

Interior design

Design evoking the uplifting sensation of gliding through the air was also applied to the interior of the all-new Prelude, ensuring a comfortable space not only for the driver but the front passenger as well. The grand concept of the all-new Prelude was expressed with the main interior color combination of fresh white and deep blue. The instrument panel design evokes a sense of exclusivity through its fine detailing such as the softly shaded white surface material that makes it irresistible to touch and the embroidered Prelude logo in front of the passenger seat.

The front seats were designed differently to suit separate needs: the driver’s seat holds the driver in place even during sporty driving, while the passenger seat offers comfort together with just the right amount of feeling of being enveloped. Other unique interior design features, such as a low and horizontally expansive line of sight, a D-shaped steering wheel and full-graphic meters designed exclusively for Prelude, are enhancing a sense of anticipation for an exceptional driving experience this vehicle can offer.

Package design

As a new-generation specialty car that offers new value to the customer, the all-new Prelude features a package design that achieves seemingly conflicting qualities—specialty and versatility.

While a wide, low and smoothly sculpted body realizes the proportions worthy of a specialty sports model, the large-diameter tires and an optimized wheelbase enable the all-new Prelude to demonstrate its outstanding dynamic performance.

In addition, a cargo space features a large-opening liftback that makes loading and unloading easy, split-folding rear seats that enable versatile cargo loading, as well as an underfloor storage compartment and convenient hooks, to realize a user-friendly cargo space.

History of Honda Prelude

Ever since the launch of the first-generation model in 1978, spanning five generations, Honda Prelude has always been at the forefront of the times as an advanced FF (front-engine, front-wheel-drive) specialty model featuring cutting-edge technologies of the times, including: the first Japanese model to feature an electric sunroof, anti-lock brake system (ABS), and the world’s first four-wheel steering (4WS) system. After a 24-year hiatus, with this 6th-generation model, the Prelude will return to the market as a hybrid specialty car suitable for the electrified era.