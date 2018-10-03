Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 Come to Bathurst!

It was an exciting week at Mount Panorama in Bathurst as the V8 SuperCars race teams setup for iconic annual event. This is of course the Bathurst 1000 which has become the pinnacle of Australian Motor-Racing.

Another reason for excitement is that Ford Performance, the USA racing division of Ford, is showcasing it’s two greatest track cars to Australia for the first time.

These are ;

The Mustang GT4, which like the Shelby GT350 is a factory built race car, however unlike the GT350, is dedicated to the race track. This means the GT4 is a more hard-core race ready car than the GT350 as it doesn’t need to comply for regular road use.

The FordGT (aka Ford GT40), which has race heritage for Ford that dates back to Le Mans wins in the late 60’s.

Motoring website SpeedCafe.com was onsite at Bathurst to capture these pics;

For more pics, be sure to visit SpeedCafe.com