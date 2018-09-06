First Super Trofeo EVO lands in Australia

Melbourne’s Trofeo Motorsport has taken delivery of the stunning 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO, the first of its kind in the region, a car which will be included next year in the CAMS Australian GT Championships within it’s own division.

Despite being priced below it’s GT3-classified sibling, the Super Trofeo EVO features the same iconic stance as the GT3 and a similar level of performance from it’s naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 powerplant that marks it as the fastest addition to the one-make supercar categories currently competing around the world.

In season 2018, the Super Trofeo EVO made it’s global debut in the four Lamborghini Super Trofeo championships contested for the tenth consecutive year, with more than 150 Huracan Super Trofeo’s now competing on circuits in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

In Australia, the first EVO – which was an evolution of the Huracan Super Trofeo first introduced in 2015 – will contest it’s own category in both the CAMS Australian GT Sprint and Endurance championships, running on a dedicated DH-compound Pirelli tyre competing for it’s own championship title – but with a twist.

“Only amateur drivers will be eligible to compete in Australian GT in a Super Trofeo,” Australian GT category manager Ken Collier confirmed. “The EVO will enjoy a level of performance between GT3 and GT4, and it will be eligible for both the Sprint and Endurance championships.”

Officially the first EVO will be unveiled at Phillip Island on Wednesday 19th September where a select number of drivers will be able to complete laps in the car (at a cost, and by appointment only), whilst others will be able to experience the performance of the car first hand alongside Trofeo’s own Dean Canto.

Interested parties can confirm their attendance and take an opportunity to get behind the wheel of the new Huracan Super Trofeo EVO, they need to contact Ken Collier at Trofeo Motorsport. KenC@trofeomotorsport.com

WHERE; Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island, Victoria

WHEN; Wednesday, 19 September, 2018

TIME; 10:00am (launch), 11:00am track time begins

COST; please enquire (self-drive – 3x laps + in/out laps or 3x laps with professional driver) – by appointment only.

To keep up to date with Trofeo Motorsport visit www.troeomotorsport.com and

follow them via; https://www.facebook.com/TrofeoMotorsport

Trofeo Motorsport is proudly supported by Haemokinesis, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, Pirelli, Pertamina, Acronis, Trofeo Estate and Whispering Vines at Trofeo, freem Racewear, Liqui Moly and Event Equipment.

#TrofeoMotorsport