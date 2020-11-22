The spider version of the SF90 Stradale, the SF90 Spider, was unveiled today during a dedicated digital event. This special online event provided Ferraristi from all over the world with an exclusive introduction to the car’s innovative features and in-depth information on its development.

As the Prancing Horse’s first production plug-in hybrid spider, the SF90 Spider sets new performance and innovation benchmarks not only for the marque’s range, but for the entire sports car sector. The new convertible has the same extreme supercar specification and record-breaking performance as the SF90 Stradale yet also adds further driving pleasure and versatility to the mix, thanks to latest iteration of Ferrari’s signature retractable hard top architecture. This makes the SF90 Spider the ideal car for owners that demand the very pinnacle of Ferrari technology, but still want the thrill of open-top driving.

The retractable hard top (RHT) was again adopted because it guarantees optimal noise insulation and protection from the elements when raised, does not deform at high speeds and provides exceptional occupant space and comfort. The RHT is so compact, simple and light it can be actioned in just 14 seconds and can be deployed when the car is on the move. The key to the success of the Ferrari RHT, which premiered on the 458 Spider in 2011, and which has been constantly evolved in the intervening years, is that it takes up just 100 litres of space rather than the 150-200 litres required by a traditional system. The use of aluminium in its construction also means that it is around 40 kg lighter than a conventional retractable hard top. An adjustable electric rear window guarantees superb occupant comfort even at high speeds when the RHT is lowered.

As is the case with the SF90 Stradale, the SF90 Spider is also available with an additional specification option for owners that want to push its track car vocation to the extreme. The Assetto Fiorano pack includes a list of exclusive upgrades that set it apart from the standard car, not least Multimatic shock absorbers derived from the Ferrari’s GT racing experience and optimised for track use. Others include the adoption of high performance materials (such as carbon-fibre and titanium) that have shaved 21 kg off the car’s weight, a carbon-fibre rear spoiler and road-homologated Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres designed to improve track performance in the dry, thanks to a softer compound and fewer grooves. Lastly, the Assetto Fiorano offers an optional two-tone livery that further underscores the car’s racing vocation.

Engine Configuration 90º V8 Location Mid, longitudinally mounted Construction aluminium alloy block and head Displacement 3,990 cc / 243.5 cu in Compression 9.5:1 Valvetrain 4 valves / cylinder, DOHC Fuel feed Direct Fuel Injection Lubrication Dry sump Aspiration Twin Turbo Power 769 bhp / 574 kW @ 7,500 rpm Torque 800 Nm / 590 ft lbs @ 6,000 – 8,000 rpm BHP/Liter 193 bhp / liter

Engine (2x) Configuration Electric Motor Location Front, transversely mounted

Engine Configuration Electric Motor Location Mid, longitudinally mounted

Drivetrain Brakes (fr/r) ventilated carbon ceramic discs, ABS Gearbox 8 speed Automatic Clutch Dual clutch Drive Rear wheel drive

Dimensions Weight 1,670 kilo / 3,682 lbs Length / Width / Height 4,704 mm (185.2 in) / 1,973 mm (77.7 in) / 1,191 mm (46.9 in) Wheelbase / Track (fr/r) 2,649 mm (104.3 in) / 1,679 mm (66.1 in) / 1,652 mm (65 in) Fuel tank 68 Litre (18 Gallon US / 15 Gallon Imperial) Tyres (fr/r) 255/35 – ZR20 / 315/30 – ZR20