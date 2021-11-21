Craft-Bamboo Racing team secures win at the Macau GT Cup

O’Young muscles a rebuilt #95 Mercedes-AMG GT3 to victory

Hong Kong driver finishes brilliant race to end rollercoaster weekend on a high

68th Macau Grand Prix | Macau GT Cup

Despite facing a major setback following a crash in Race 1 of the Macau GT Cup, Darryl O’Young came through to win a brilliant Race 2 at the 68th Macau Grand Prix. The Hong Kong driver drove a patched up #95 Mercedes-AMG GT3, placing it perfectly at the start to take an early lead. He controlled the pace from there, not allowing any chasing cars to overtake, and see home a well-deserved victory.

Sunday morning at the 68th Macau Grand Prix started with amicable doubt and uncertainty for the Craft-Bamboo Racing team. Following a major crash in Race 1 on Saturday evening, the #95 Mercedes-AMG required extensive repairs. O’Young was classified in P2 for the Saturday race, which meant he was due to start on the front-row for Race 2. The Craft-Bamboo Racing team mechanics worked all night long to repair the car and get it ready moments before it was scheduled to go out on track. Seeing the car ready to race on the grid was a significant achievement for the team.

O’Young lined up on the grid, writing off any doubts regarding the car’s ability to make it back out on track after the significant amount of damage. Determined to make up for the disappointment of the previous day, he was gunning for victory right from the get go. As the GT3 cars rolled down the main-straight for a rolling start, O’Young was ready to give it his all. The lights went out and he immediately began to pressurize the leading Porsche. With neither driver willing to give in, it was O’Young who kept his foot in and made the move stick into the Lisboa Bend taking the lead in the first lap.

It was clear to see that the patched up #95 Mercedes-AMG was struggling, however O’Young kept his focus. He drove excellent laps, managing to stay in front of a closely chasing pack of 3 cars and maintain the lead. A Safety Car was called out at the end of Lap 8 as a car hit the barriers and stopped on track. The pack bunched up behind the pace car, which stayed out for 3 laps. This meant just one final lap of Green Flag racing to see home the victory. O’Young timed the restart perfectly, and maintained his advantage throughout the final lap. The Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG crossed the chequered flag taking an emphatic and well-deserved victory.

Race 2

Darryl O’Young | Driver, #95 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

P1 – Chequered Flag

It was a rollercoaster weekend for Darryl O’Young and the Craft-Bamboo Racing team. The perfect end to an emotional Macau Grand Prix weekend. O’Young takes the crown, becoming a 6-time race winner at the Guia Circuit and a 2-time Macau GT Cup champion.