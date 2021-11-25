Mercedes-AMG Performance driver line-up of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Daniel Juncadella

Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 to feature Evisu 30th Anniversary livery at last round of 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge

First ever race for Craft-Bamboo Racing in South Africa

Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed its entry at Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour, which is the final round for the 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli. The event will take place from 2nd to 4th of December 2021. A Mercedes-AMG Performance driver line-up of Maro Engel (DEU), Luca Stolz (DEU) and Daniel Juncadella (ESP) will drive the #91 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. The race will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. This is set to be the first time Craft-Bamboo Racing will compete in South Africa.

For the Kyalami 9 Hour entry, the team is collaborating with Evisu to celebrate their 30th year anniversary. Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 will feature a special striking Evisu livery for this event. Evisu was founded in 1991 in Osaka, Japan, named after the Japanese god of prosperity Ebisu. The long-time Team Partner is returning as the Title Sponsor to celebrate their 30-year anniversary with the famous seagull on both sides of the GT3 car for this event.

The team will also continue its partnership with Hong Kong-based die-cast car producer Tarmac Works.Tarmac Works is a premium-quality replica model car maker, famous for their 1:64 scale replicas. As part of the celebration for this special race, they will produce a limited run model of the Evisu designed Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing car in 1:64 and 1:43 scales, available to fans around the world.

The Craft-Bamboo Racing’s last Intercontinental GT Challenge appearance was at the Indianapolis 8 Hour in October of this year. The race ended in a last minute heartbreak, where contact with two backmarkers damaged the #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3 and forced it to retire from P2 with just over 30 minutes to go. The team will be looking to make amends, feeling optimistic from the strong weekend showing and incredible pace allowing them to fight the cars at the front. Mercedes-AMG currently sits in P3 on the Manufacturers Standings of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. Being the last race of the season, the Hong Kong team will do their best to maximise the points haul for the German manufacturer at Kyalami.

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is a 4.5km circuit, just North of Johannesburg. The circuit sits on a naturally undulating landscape, featuring 16 corners with sweeping, fast sections and highly technical, tight corners. The track presents plenty of overtaking opportunities which make it an interesting final race of the 2021 IGTC season.

“I am excited and looking forward to Kyalami for the next IGTC round. After the disappointment at Indy, it’s great that we can so quickly have a chance to make amends for that event and go for the victory in South Africa. A lot of preparation has gone in leading up to this event. We have been able to get more of our regular crew over to this race, so we’re looking to put our best foot forward at the season finale and get us in a position to fight for the win. The car looks amazing with our partners Evisu and Tarmac Works joining us for this striking livery. It’s a sharp looking car and it will definitely stand out in the field of cars. We have a great driver line-up with Maro, Luca and Dani and a determined team to have a successful outing at Kyalami.”

Darryl O’Young | Director of Craft-Bamboo Racing

“I think awesome to be returning to Kyalami and going there with Craft-Bamboo Racing. We had a really strong outing at Indianapolis. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result that we all hoped for, and I believe we deserved. Nonetheless, it was very encouraging. So, I am really looking forward to going to this fantastic event again, the Kyalami 9 Hour. It’s an amazing track and a great facility. The South African fans are amazing and very passionate, so I am really excited to be heading back there. I think we really have a strong line-up and strong team. Obviously, Craft-Bamboo Racing coming straight off the back of winning at Macau, so that’s a massive boost for the whole team. We are confident about carrying that momentum into Kyalami and hopefully take another win.”

Maro Engel | Driver #91 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I am super excited about the race. I was there last time in 2019, and the track is really cool. It was really crowded last time with lots of African fans, so the race was really fun. Craft-Bamboo Racing showed a great performance at Indy, it was just a bit of tough luck in the end for us. But we were in the game for the win and we are aiming for a good podium in South Africa. So, I am looking forward to it and this time we have Dani Juncadella joining us. The last time I drove with him was in 2016, if I remember correctly. He is really experienced, so it’s all set to be a great race.”

Luca Stolz | Driver #91 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“It’s going to be a great event. It’s my first experience with Craft-Bamboo Racing and also with Kyalami. First time travelling to South Africa, new track, new team. You can still find new things at 30, that’s very motivating and very challenging for me. It’s also the last race of the season, so it’s also a special one because of that. It is a great combination to be working with Luca and Maro as well. I have worked with Luca in the past and I always enjoyed it. I know Maro very well, he is one of the biggest talents in the GT environment. I think the line-up is great and the team is great. I know a few guys in the team so it’s going to be a great event, I’m pretty sure. Can’t wait to be there and get it started. Hopefully we have a successful weekend, that’s what we’re going to aim for.”

Daniel Juncadella | Driver #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3