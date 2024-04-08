Daihatsu and Toyota to Reform Structures towards the Revitalization of Daihatsu

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 8, 2024 – Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) have announced their decision to reform the overseas business structure of both companies while aiming to make Daihatsu a “mobility company centered on mini vehicles” going forward. An implementation structure will be established to thoroughly prevent the recurrence of procedural irregularities at Daihatsu, in line with Daihatsu’s resources and actual conditions, aiming to make ever-better cars and realize a mobility society by leveraging Daihatsu’s strengths. Specifically, the Emerging-market Compact Car Company, which spanned the organizations of both Toyota and Daihatsu until now, will be dissolved. Toyota will take responsibility for overseas businesses from development to certification, and Daihatsu will be commissioned to handle the actual development. This change will be made sequentially, following model changeover schedules.

Overview of the changes

– Shifting the product planning function from the Emerging-market Compact Car Company spanning Toyota and Daihatsu to the Toyota Compact Car Company. As Toyota Compact Car Company will be the contractor of Daihatsu, Toyota will be responsible for the entire process from development to certification.

– Transferring the business and product management function to the Business & Sales Unit of Toyota

– Other areas related to subcontracting, including resource management and optimization, will also be reported to Toyota to strengthen the partnership.

Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TDEM) and Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. (TMAP) will become the Asia Regional Headquarters, belonging to the Asia Region of Toyota, and be renamed “Toyota Motor Asia (TMA).” Based on the upcoming structural change, we aim to make the two companies in the Asia region more self-reliant and increase their collaboration.

*Scheduled for June 2024.