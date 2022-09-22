Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed a 2-car entry at TSS The Super Series, a support race at the Singapore Grand Prix to be held from 30th September to 2nd October 2022. The two single driver entries will include Darryl O’Young (HKG) in the #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Jeffrey Lee (TPE) in the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3. The races are set to take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on the same weekend as the Formula 1 race. This will also be the first time the Hong Kong team will be racing on the streets of Singapore.

Lee will take control of the #88 Mercedes-AMG in an eye-catching blue and red J-Fly Racing livery. He is also a former class race-winner at the iconic street circuit in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia p and is looking forward to racing in a GT3 car around the 5.07 km track.

The #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3 is set to feature a special red and white livery with title partner Z-Challenger and official lubricant partner Motul. The car will be driven by O’Young, who has won on the streets of Singapore in Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and will be aiming for the top step of the podium once more. He is also looking to extend his win streak of 8 straight victories in the TSS after an incredible run on the streets of Bangsaen. Both drivers conducted a successful test in Sepang, Malaysia earlier this month to prepare for their return to Singapore.

Title Partner of the #99 entry, Z-Challenger is expanding into the Web3 ecosystem with Cargaia, the “Virtual to Reality Motor Metaverse” combining NFT technology with real-world vehicles to create an extension of the virtual world where users can participate in various activities and transactions. The e-sports brand is also developing a RPG racing simulator game called “Rev to Vertex” focusing on road racing and providing a realistic and authentic experience. The game is set to launch in winter 2022.

Furthermore, the Craft-Bamboo Racing cars’ V8 engine will be powered by the legendary Motul 300V and filled with Gear Competition Oil in the gearbox to provide maximum power for the two 25-minute races. The team also welcomes long time partners Hong Kong Asia Medical Group, Tarmac Works and MPlus Live as team partners at the event.

TSS The Super Series is one of the most competitive racing series in Asia and the biggest in Thailand. Inscribed by the FIA, the series will be be making its maiden appearance on the streets of Singapore and is set to feature an exciting mix of GT3, GTM and GTC supercars from manufacturers like Mercedes-AMG, Aston Martin, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, Toyota and Ford. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2022, the series will host two invitational races in Singapore featuring professional and amateur drivers from all over the world. No championship points are on offer for this round, however it is set to be a spectacular event with the return of Formula 1 to Singapore after a 2-year hiatus.

Darryl O’Young | Driver, #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“It is exciting to return to the Singapore Grand Prix. It is the biggest motorsport spectacle in Asia, and I remember all the energy around the event when I raced here in the past. It was quite special way back in 2008, to win at the inaugural Singapore Grand Prix. It has been about 10 years since I last raced here, and it’s going to be awesome pushing the Mercedes-AMG GT3 around this iconic street circuit. I’m also delighted to return to the TSS, we had a great run on the Bangsaen Street Circuit with 8 consecutive wins, I’m hoping to increase that streak here in Singapore, eye on the prize.”

Jeffrey Lee | Driver, #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I am really looking forward to going racing here in Singapore once again. It’s been a while since I raced around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, but I feel confident returning to Singapore. We had a successful test in Sepang earlier this month and the Mercedes-AMG GT3 felt great. It is a challenging track and very tricky to overtake so qualifying is going to be very important. I’m also really looking forward to the weekend, it’s going to be an incredible event with F1 returning to Singapore after 2 years. Hopefully, we can have a good clean race and finish on the top step of the podium.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE (All times in GMT+8)

Friday 30th September

1430 – 1500: Practice Session

1545 – 1615 Qualifying Session

Saturday 1st October

1510 – 1540: First Race (25 Mins + 1 Lap)