Free Practice 1
#77 Maro ENGEL – P2 (2:20.467)
#55 Darryl O’YOUNG – P5 (2:21.048)
The 69th Macau Grand Prix officially kicked off with the first track sessions. The first practice session of Macau GT Cup was a strong showing for the team with both cars in the top 5. The session was momentarily interrupted by a short Red Flag, however, the GT3 cars got going again soon after and finished with some strong lap times.
Free Practice 2
#77 Maro ENGEL – P3 (2:19.367)
#55 Darryl O’YOUNG – P5 (2:19.737)
The second practice session saw both drivers improve their times by over a second as they got used to the track. Both finished in the top 5 once again and showed promising pace as they ran the laps during the uninterrupted 25-minute session. The team was able to extract data and will work to find improvements as Macau Grand Prix gets set for Qualifying day tomorrow.
Maro Engel | Driver, #77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing
“Two more or less smooth sessions for us. P2 and P3 – we aren’t fully satisfied. We tried some things on the car set-up and take some steps. We will be looking to make improvements where we can for tomorrow. So far so good, we’re definitely in the mix. I am looking forward to going for Qualifying tomorrow.”
Darryl O’Young | Driver, #55 Craft-Bamboo Racing
“We had two practice sessions today and it went pretty well. Overall, today is just practice so we need to push of course, but we have to also be a bit careful and most importantly get data and gather information on this year’s circuit – how the car is feeling and how we can adjust the set-up. A lot of important decisions are made as this is the base for our weekend going forward. We will spend some time looking at the data and preparing along with our engineers. We started both sessions quite strong, we were P1 in both sessions in the first half. As the session went on I couldn’t get the car to do what I wanted, to get in the lap time in the end and dropped to fifth. It was a bit challenging as the car wasn’t perfect but that’s what we’re here to work for. Hopefully, tomorrow we can make improvements for the two qualifying sessions.”
Be the first to comment