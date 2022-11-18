Free Practice 1

#77 Maro ENGEL – P2 (2:20.467)

#55 Darryl O’YOUNG – P5 (2:21.048)

The 69th Macau Grand Prix officially kicked off with the first track sessions. The first practice session of Macau GT Cup was a strong showing for the team with both cars in the top 5. The session was momentarily interrupted by a short Red Flag, however, the GT3 cars got going again soon after and finished with some strong lap times.

Free Practice 2

#77 Maro ENGEL – P3 (2:19.367)

#55 Darryl O’YOUNG – P5 (2:19.737)

The second practice session saw both drivers improve their times by over a second as they got used to the track. Both finished in the top 5 once again and showed promising pace as they ran the laps during the uninterrupted 25-minute session. The team was able to extract data and will work to find improvements as Macau Grand Prix gets set for Qualifying day tomorrow.

Maro Engel | Driver, #77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing

“Two more or less smooth sessions for us. P2 and P3 – we aren’t fully satisfied. We tried some things on the car set-up and take some steps. We will be looking to make improvements where we can for tomorrow. So far so good, we’re definitely in the mix. I am looking forward to going for Qualifying tomorrow.”

Darryl O’Young | Driver, #55 Craft-Bamboo Racing