Chaz Mostert Reveals his 2019 Supercars Mustang Challenger

Following on from teams Tickford-Monster and Shell V Power, today Chaz Mostert revealed his team’s Mustang Supercar Challenger for the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Unlike the other teams though, who took to traditional media to showcase their cars, Mostert decided to take to Twitter for his big reveal.

The response was largely positive, with most agreeing with Mostert that his racer looks quite good.

Mostert’s car carries significant sponsorship that includes SuperCheapAuto as the prime sponsor, Castrol Oils and Bendix Brakes.

In addition, across the bonnet is NavyHealth who are entering their 9th year in support of Mostert’s cars.

“Stoked to have @ navyhealth continue to support me for the 9th year! It means a lot to me to have the support of an Australian non-for-profit Company, especially when their focus is on their members which are everyday aussies! # Mozzie55 # VASC

As we’ve been reporting since the beginning of the Mustang Supercar evolution, there have been polar responses in regards to the appeal of the 2 door coupe over the sedan SuperCars Control Chassis. Most people are starting to get used to the look though, or are keen to move on and get started with the season.

As Brian Novak from Ford Performance eloquently put it ..

“There are no ugly cars in Victory Lane!”

We all agree, and can’t wait to see a Mustang in pole position or set the pace on the Supercars circuit, especially perhaps at Bathurst in 2019!