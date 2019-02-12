MV Agusta Race Team Returns to Moto2 World Championship

The historic Mario Bacciocchi’s Agip workshop, restored and now renamed Garage Italia Customs, has been presented to MV Agusta Idea Lavoro Forward Racing Team that will take part in the Moto2 World Championship with Stefano Manzi and Dominique Aegerter.

Everything is ready to face the new MotoGP season in Qatar on March 8-10.

In less than a week Manzi and Aegerter will be riding their F2 twice in Spain for the tests of 15-16 February in Almeria and 20-22 in Jerez de la Frontera.

MV Agusta Idea Lavoro Forward Racing would like to thank all their supporters, starting with the new Title sponsor Idea Lavoro for the trust placed in this ambitious project which has brought the award-winning manufacturer MV Agusta back to the World Championship scene.

GIOVANNI CUZARI

“The dream finally comes true. With this evening we give the official start to the season that will see us partner with MV Agusta. After years of work, we are witnessing this evening the realization of a dream, mine and all those who believed in it from the beginning. This year we will have the opportunity to work with Italian excellence and with great professionals. We are enthusiastic about the news announced, especially for the new Title Sponsor, Idea Lavoro, in the person of Dr. Scavone, who deserves our biggest thanks. We are aware of the responsibilities that await us, but at the same time proud and confident in the season to come. Thanks to all those who have made it possible”

GIOVANNI CASTIGLIONI

“I grew up at the races, taking part in the numerous victories of our groups brands; from the motocross track to the Parigi Dakar including SBK and GP500 races. But, the dream of all of us has always been to return to the World Championship with MV Agusta. I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved and to see our Moto 2 project rekindle our dreams, as well as the memories of our passionate fans. All of this has been made possible through the hard work of a group of crazy dreamers, including our engineers in MV and CRC (Centro Ricerche Castiglioni) and Giovanni, whom I would like to thank for his love of our brand as well as his desire and perseverance in developing this fantastic project.”

STEFANO MANZI

“Next season will be my second with this team. It will be an incredible year, all to be discovered, where we will bring back to the track after so many years the manufacturer MV Agusta: we will have a completely new bike, built from scratch, and this gives me a lot of enthusiasm and energy. We have already tested the F2 on the track and it responded well right from the start. I’m comfortable on the bike and I can’t wait to get on track in the tests we’re going to do in a few days in Spain”.

DOMINIQUE AEGERTER

“I am really happy and proud to be part of the MV Agusta Forward Racing Team project: this will allow me to contribute, also thanks to my skills, to the development of the new F2. Everything will be new to me, both the bike and the team, but the first impressions are really positive: the guys are competent and professional, I’m sure we’ll work well throughout the year. We will have a great responsibility and a glorious name to bring to the track but step by step we will find the best way for this exciting adventure”.