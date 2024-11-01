Catjira in PlayboyPlus Muses

This month, Playboy Plus is thrilled to feature Catjira, who brings a unique blend of creativity, confidence, and charisma to her work.

“Boys aren’t the only ones who stole their Dad’s Playboy magazines,” laughs Catjira, a popular webcam model and passionate collector of vintage Playboy. “My Playboy experience has been nothing short of incredible,” she reflects. “It’s been empowering and inspiring, truly cool to be part of the Playboy legacy.”

Catjira’s fans know her for her vibrant cosplay creations, where she combines her love of costumes with her career as a webcam model.

“I love doing creative live streams,” she explains. “Making cosplay-based adult content is fun because I get to design costumes and step into new personas. It gives me confidence to truly be myself in front of the camera.”

When she’s not online, Catjira finds solace in the great outdoors.

“I spend so much time indoors for work, so being outside is essential to me,” she says.

A love for adventure brought her across the country, now settled in a landscape of desert and mountains, perfect for her favorite outdoor activities.

“Whenever I can, I’m out hiking, camping, or stargazing. Being surrounded by nature grounds me.”

For Catjira, this connection to nature is part of a larger philosophy of living mindfully.

“I cherish everything about life—the plants, animals, and the relationships I build,” she shares. “My goal is to be present in every moment, to feel and see every second of life.”

To see more of Catjira’s creative expressions, you can login to your member’s section and for the full profile, check out her latest pictorials, exclusively on Playboy Plus.