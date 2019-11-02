Australian GT releases dedicated GT4 calendar for 2020

In addition to the popular CAMS Australian GT Championship calendar recently released for 2020, organisers have revealed the dates of a dedicated new-look program for GT4 – a six round championship that will encompass some of the blue-ribbon events of the GT3 series, whilst also including two standalone events dedicated specifically to the GT4 category.

An increase in GT4 cars into the country, a renewed push from manufacturers and feedback from competitors have seen the introduction of the new program, which will allow drivers and teams to take part in a range of events that suits their level of development.

“GT4 is certainly becoming a greater consideration for drivers looking to break into sportscar competition,” Australian GT Category Manager David Vervaart explained. “Globally it is on the increase, and every month there are new cars coming into Australia, adding to the 20 or more cars already in the country. “After much discussion with teams, manufacturers and many of those drivers with GT4 cars, we’ve developed what we think is a great opportunity for the coming season. “As has been the case in past seasons, much of the GT4 Championship will be contested within the CAMS Australian GT Championship, however we’ve added two events where the GT4s will be the stars of the show under full Australian GT rules and conditions (2x 60-minute races).”

The season will begin with one of those events, with the new Trofeo Motorsport promoted GT Sportscar Festival at Phillip Island on March 20-22, alongside the second round of the CAMS Australian Endurance Championship, before round two at the recently announced Nationals event at Easter with two 60-minute races around Australia’s most iconic circuit – Bathurst’s Mount Panorama – alongside the GT3 cars.

The GT4 Championship will then rejoin the GT3s for a return to the Barbagallo circuit in Western Australia as a support to the Supercars Championship, before the second of the Trofeo Motorsport promoted standalone events at Phillip Island in mid-August (14-16). The GT4 teams will then return to the Australian GT program alongside GT3 and again support the Supercars for the final two events of the season – The Bend Motorsport Park and a second round at Mount Panorama at the biggest event of the year, the Bathurst 1000.

“It’s a comprehensive calendar which has proven popular with both existing and new teams alike,” Vervaart added. “Ultimately our goal is to have all the cars in the country racing, so we need to make it easier for those competitors who have purchased cars for track days to be able to make the next progression, and by offering an opportunity to compete on some of the biggest stages in the country, work themselves up to that level.”

The GT4 calendar adds to the recently released Australian Endurance Championship, and the popular release of the CAMS Australian GT Championship schedule, but it’s not done yet, with the combined 2020 Trophy Series and Trofeo Challenge calendar set for release in the coming days.

“We’re very excited by what the new year has to offer and will be making more announcements very soon – we look forward to building some great foundations for the coming seasons.”

2020 CAMS Australian GT Championship – GT4

Rnd#1 – 20-22 March, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria (GT Sportscar Festival)*

Rnd#2 – 10-12 April, Mount Panorama, Bathurst, NSW (CAMS Nationals)

Rnd#3 – 15-17 May, Barbagallo Raceway, Western Australia (Supercars)

Rnd#4 – 14-16 August, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria (Aust. Endurance Champ.)*

Rnd#5 – 18-20 September, The Bend Motorsport Park, South Australia (Supercars)

Rnd#6 – 9-11 October, Mount Panorama, Bathurst, NSW (Supercars)

* standalone GT4 races