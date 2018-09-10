Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin; Is AJ the next Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion?

The big question in the world of World Heavyweight Championship Boxing right now, is quite clearly; can Britain’s Anthony Joshua OBE (aka AJ), beat Russian boxing powerhouse Alexander Povetkin, to edge closer to becoming the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000?

According to English bookmaker William Hill, with whom AJ signed a 12 month contract to join their promotional and marketing team, the answer is most certainly, yes!

At the moment, the top 3 boxers in contention are Anthony Joshua, USA’s Deontay Wilder, and the Russian born Alexander Povetkin.

Alexander Povetkin’s stats show 34 wins, 24 of which are by knockout and 1 loss on point decision against Wladimir Klitschko.

Deontray Wilder’s stats is a more impressive 40 wins of which 39 are by knockout, and no losses.

Enter Anthony Joshua, who’s stats show him with 21 wins, 20 by knockout and no losses.

Those numbers place AJ as a closer contender for Wilder albeit with less experience, given the percentage of wins by knockout to be 95% against Wilder’s 97.5%

If AJ does in fact defeat Povetkin, he’ll be one step closer in his goal of Undisputed world Championship, however he will have to also defeat Wilder to claim that title.

But that’s a different question for a different time!

The bookmakers at William Hill have run the math, that’s their job, and have come up with odds of 1/9 in favour of the Briton AJ winning the bout on 22nd September 2018! In fact, they have gone further, by calculating odds of 5/2 of it going the full distance!

It seems a fair assessment, however the full reasoning by William Hill is available on their website HERE.

The video below is also an interesting closer look at the main event – Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin, where all eyes will be on 22nd September, 2018!