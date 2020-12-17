There were plenty of knockdowns across all the fights hosted by Sydney’s BankWest Stadium “Sydney SuperFight” last night! The promotion was put on by No Limit Boxing, who did a great job all around and of course showcased the two major draw cards of Tim Tsyu vs Bowen Morgan and Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt!

The knock-out blow may have come from Aussie Light Middleweight Champion Tim Tsyu in the first round when he took down Bowen Morgan, however some may say the real knock-outs were the stunning Ring Girls!

We would agree, and were inspired enough to introduce the girls and give them some credit also!

The appropriately scantily clad models who stole the show and the camera on may occasions during the night were ;

Tayla Hicks,

T HICKS 🇦🇺🇮🇹- Fitness (@taaylahicks_) • Instagram photos and videos

Kodee-Lee Allbon,

kodee-lee (@kodeeleeallbon) • Instagram photos and videos

Charlie Powell (right) and ..

C H A R L I E P O W E L L (@charlie_powell26) • Instagram photos and videos

Emily Connelly !

Emily Connelly ✨ (@_emilyconnelly_) • Instagram photos and videos

Be sure to click through and follow the girls on their Instagram accounts.