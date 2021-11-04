Reveals will never be the same. See the cinematic debut of the All-New 2023 Corvette Z06. A feature film that shows what it takes to create the most legendary Corvette Z06 yet. The film stars professional basketball superstar, gold medalist and avid car enthusiast, Devin Booker, and record-breaking, performance builder and driver, Emelia Hartford, along with engineers and designers who worked tirelessly to bring the technological achievement to the street.

About the Corvette:Le Mans. Sebring. Daytona. Detroit. All conquered by the C8.R race car in its pursuit of racing glory. And now, that same technology comes to the streets with the all-new Corvette Z06. Purpose-built to dominate the track, its flat-plane V8 is capable of 670 horsepower making it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in production and will take you from 0 to 60 in 2.6 seconds.

