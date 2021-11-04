68th Macau Grand Prix | Macau GT Cup

Hong Kong race driver, Darryl O’Young, will enter the 68th Macau Grand Prix, joining forces with Z-Challenger and Motul in the Macau GT Cup. O’Young, who is also the Team Director of Craft-Bamboo Racing, will take the wheel of the #95 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, marking his 17th entry at the esteemed event. Like previous editions, the Macau Grand Prix will be hosted at the perilous Guia Circuit around the narrow streets of Macau. The event will take place from 19th to 21st of November

Craft-Bamboo Racing extends its title partnership with the Challenger Group for a 2nd consecutive year, where they have selected their Z-Challenger brand to be represented on the car. Z-Challenger is focused on propagating motorsport among the younger generation. With the philosophy “From Virtual to Reality”, they further their mission by focusing on e-motorsport and sim racing. With limited driving the past 2 seasons, O’Young has relied heavily on the simulator to prepare for his races.

The Craft-Bamboo Racing team also welcomes Motul as their lubricant partner. Their Mercedes-AMG race car will be aided by the technical prowess of Motul’s range of high-performance lubricants. Motul is a world-class French company specialising in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants as well as lubricants for industry via its Motul Tech activity. Motul lubricants will be used on key components such as the engine and gearbox, two critical areas of any race car that requires performance and reliability.

Craft-Bamboo Racing’s entry to the 68th Macau Grand Prix is a result of the constant support from its strong partnerships. The team would like to thank Z-Challenger, Motul, Hong Kong Asia Medical Group, MacauSlot.com, M Plus Live, Theodore Racing, K.S. Sze & Sons, J-Fly Racing, Tarmac Works, Gravity, ASPEC, POAD, Evisu, FreeM and Kaze for their dedication and commitment to the team.

O’Young’s car will also feature a special Z-Challenger and Motul livery for the race in Macau. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be seen sporting a fresh red and black colour scheme, bringing a new look compared to last year’s campaign. The car will be instantly recognizable as O’Young tests its limits through the streets of Macau.

O’Young is no stranger to success at the Macau Grand Prix. He is a 3-time GT race winner at Macau, along with the impressive inaugural Macau GT Cup victory in 2008. In addition, he has also taken 2 independent class victories in the World Touring Car Championship in 2012 at the same venue. O’Young’s proven track record makes him the perfect fit for Z Challenger and Motul’s 2021 entry in the Macau Grand Prix. Taking control of the #95 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, he will be gunning for Macanese glory once again in 2021.

The Macau Grand Prix has been held at the Guia Circuit every year since it first kicked off in 1954. Drivers thread their way through the deceptively narrow 6.2km circuit featuring a series of 24 high speed and super slow corners. It is the perfect setting for drivers to showcase their skills as they battle it out for the top step of the podium. It is one of the most anticipated racing events in Asia, with fans eagerly waiting to witness the iconic circuit roar to life every year. Garnering a stellar reputation for highly contested battles and edge-of-the-seat racing action, the Macau Grand Prix is revered by enthusiasts globally. The races will be made available to the worldwide audience via live stream on the website along with broadcasts via TV stations.