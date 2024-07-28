2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 For Sale in White

Chevrolet Corvette C8

Description

This 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 for Sale is a supercharged, 700-horsepower American supercar that delivers high-performance thrills using Hennessey’s ‘H700’ upgrade. It is the perfect car for those who want the ultimate in performance and excitement. The ‘H700’ is equipped with a high-flow supercharger system, a high-flow intercooling system, a high-flow cat-back sport exhaust system, performance engine tune, wheels, graphics, and badging. It is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

More info – 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 For Sale White – Hennessey Performance

Specifications

  • VIN
  • 1G1YA2D40N5101664
  • Price
  • $112,950.00
  • Exterior Color
  • White
  • Year
  • 2022
  • Interior
  • Red Leather
  • Transmission
  • Automatic
  • Horsepower
  • 700 HP
  • Engine
  • 6.2L V8
  • Condition
  • Used
  • Mileage
  • 6300

Upgrade: H700

  • 708 bhp @ 5,900 rpm
  • 638 lb-ft torque @ 5,000 rpm
  • High-Flow Supercharger System
  • High-Flow Air Induction System
  • Air-To-Water Intercooler Upgrade
  • High-Flow Cat-Back Sport Exhaust System
  • Hennessey Calibration Upgrade
  • All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids
  • Professional Installation
  • Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing
  • Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
  • 19″ (F) and 20″ (R) Lightweight Street Wheels (Gloss Black, Matte Gun Metal, or Satin Silver)
  • Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery (Blue, White, Black, Silver, or Red)
  • Hennessey Exterior Badging
  • H700 Exterior Badging
  • Serial Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
  • 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Warranty

