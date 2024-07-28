2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 For Sale in White

Description
This 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 for Sale is a supercharged, 700-horsepower American supercar that delivers high-performance thrills using Hennessey’s ‘H700’ upgrade. It is the perfect car for those who want the ultimate in performance and excitement. The ‘H700’ is equipped with a high-flow supercharger system, a high-flow intercooling system, a high-flow cat-back sport exhaust system, performance engine tune, wheels, graphics, and badging. It is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.
More info – 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 For Sale White – Hennessey Performance
Specifications
Upgrade: H700
- 708 bhp @ 5,900 rpm
- 638 lb-ft torque @ 5,000 rpm
- High-Flow Supercharger System
- High-Flow Air Induction System
- Air-To-Water Intercooler Upgrade
- High-Flow Cat-Back Sport Exhaust System
- Hennessey Calibration Upgrade
- All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids
- Professional Installation
- Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing
- Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
- 19″ (F) and 20″ (R) Lightweight Street Wheels (Gloss Black, Matte Gun Metal, or Satin Silver)
- Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery (Blue, White, Black, Silver, or Red)
- Hennessey Exterior Badging
- H700 Exterior Badging
- Serial Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
- 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Warranty
Be the first to comment