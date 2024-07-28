2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 For Sale in White

This 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 for Sale is a supercharged, 700-horsepower American supercar that delivers high-performance thrills using Hennessey’s ‘H700’ upgrade. It is the perfect car for those who want the ultimate in performance and excitement. The ‘H700’ is equipped with a high-flow supercharger system, a high-flow intercooling system, a high-flow cat-back sport exhaust system, performance engine tune, wheels, graphics, and badging. It is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

