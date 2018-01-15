Pic of the Day; Sammy Jane features in Edition 73 – The New Year ’18 Edition

Appearing in Edition 73 – The New Year ’18 Edition

FeatureGirl
– Samantha Jane –
Samantha Jane ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 73


See more of Samantha in Edition 64 , Edition 58 and Edition 73

Model
Sammy Jane
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin
New Zealand
Career Highlight
Shooting for Demon Energy Drinks, Winning Miss Diamond Doll Auckland 2015, Joining NZ’s Finest Models, 3 appearances in autobabes.
If I were a Car
An old school matt black Ford, because they are tough with a bit of sexy .. 🙂
Your Fav Tattoo 
The one on my right thigh; it means Life, Death and Spirit!
Biggest Turn-On
Someone who makes me laugh and isn’t a sleaze. and he must be into tattoos  🙂
Likes
A good Facebook Meme,Tattoos & Animals!
DisLikes
War & Consumerism !
Greatest Ambition
To run my own business and to travel the world!
Appears in
Edition 58, 64 & 73 Feature Girl
