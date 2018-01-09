Pic of the Day; Jessica Buckley Features in Edition 73 – The New Year 2018 Edition

|
FeatureGirl
– Jessica Buckley –
Jessica Buckley! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 73
Model
Jessica Buckley
________________
StarSign
Pisces
________________
Country of Origin
Australia
________________
Career Highlight
Starting a Beauty Therapy Business + autobabes.com.au
________________
If you were a Car
Something Fast & Sexy; my two favorite things about cars.
________________
Favourite Car
A Range Rover, for it’s rugged sexy looks and luxury.
________________
Romance
My ideal man is an independent one, who can stand on his own two feet.
________________
Likes
Anything that’s fun
________________
Dislikes
all Creepy Crawlies
________________
Greatest Ambition
To be a successful model, and to grow my Beauty therapy business.
________________
Appears in
Edition 73 Feature Girl
_________________
