Pic of the Day; Jessica Buckley Features in Edition 73 – The New Year 2018 Edition

in Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 09/01/2018 at 4:55 pm /

Appearing in Edition 73 – The New Year 18 Edition

FeatureGirl
– Jessica Buckley –
Jessica Buckley! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 73

 

 

<< Previous
________________________________________________________________

See more of Jessica in Edition 73

Model
Jessica Buckley
________________

StarSign
Pisces
________________

Country of Origin
Australia
________________

Career Highlight
Starting a Beauty Therapy Business + autobabes.com.au
________________

If you were a Car
Something Fast & Sexy; my two favorite things about cars.
________________

Favourite Car
A Range Rover, for it’s rugged sexy looks and luxury.
________________

Romance
My ideal man is an independent one, who can stand on his own two feet.
________________

Likes
Anything that’s fun
________________

Dislikes
all Creepy Crawlies
________________

Greatest Ambition
To be a successful model, and to grow my Beauty therapy business.

________________

Appears in
Edition 73 Feature Girl
_________________
Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software