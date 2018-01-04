Edition 73 – The New Year 2018 Edition

Autobabes Edition 73 – Jan / Feb 2018

Cover girl: Viviana Soldano Fabrizio, Feature girls: Sammy Jane and Jessica Buckley, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, McLaren Senna, Corvette ZR-1 Convertible, SCG004S, Aston Martin Vantage GTE, McLaren 720S GT3, BMW i8 Roadster, Bugatti Chiron, + More

