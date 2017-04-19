Pic of the Day; Monika Balan Features in Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition

in Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 19/04/2017 at 7:50 pm /

Appearing in Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition

FeatureGirl
– Monika Balan –
Monika Balan ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 68

<< Previous  ________________________________________________________________

See more of Monika in Edition 68..

______________________________________________________________

 

________________

Model
Monika Balan
________________

StarSign
Aries
________________

Country of Origin
Romania
________________

Career Highlights
Beauty contest in Bari in 2012, and many photo shoots with top photographers Loris Gonfiotti and Marc Evans.
________________

Favorite Car
Aston Martin because I like the beautiful lines and at the same time, the power!
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
 I like a guy who can stimulate me mentally and passionately as well.
________________

Likes
Honesty, spontaneity
 ________________

DisLikes
I don’t like pride, envy, hypocrisy .
 ________________

Greatest Ambition
To live all moments with extreme freedom and conscious sincerity of fate, that the passions are like moments, and as such should be lived in full !
________________

Appears in
Edition 68, FeatureGirl ________________

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software