Pic of the Day; Monika Balan Features in Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition

Model

Monika Balan

StarSign

Aries

Country of Origin

Romania

Career Highlights

Beauty contest in Bari in 2012, and many photo shoots with top photographers Loris Gonfiotti and Marc Evans.

Favorite Car

Aston Martin because I like the beautiful lines and at the same time, the power!

Biggest Turn-On

I like a guy who can stimulate me mentally and passionately as well.

Likes

Honesty, spontaneity

DisLikes

I don’t like pride, envy, hypocrisy .

Greatest Ambition

To live all moments with extreme freedom and conscious sincerity of fate, that the passions are like moments, and as such should be lived in full !

Appears in

Edition 68, FeatureGirl