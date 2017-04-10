Pic of the Day; Cora Kait appears on Cover of Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition

|
CoverGirl
– Cora Kait –
Cora Kait ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 68
Model
Cora Kait
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
Romania
Career Highlights
I have won many `Miss’ titles, Romanian National Contest, I won the national cup of break dance with my crew, and I get a great
contract as a prize with Fox Models agency but best of all, I won the cover for Playboy Italy, and best sexy star 2016 in Italy.
Favorite Car
My favorite car is an Audi TT cause it’s a real sport car!
Biggest Turn-On
To receive as a gift, an island with my name! That would be amazing 🙂
Likes
Sport & being always active
DisLikes
I don’t like be away from the world because I want to contribute the best way I can.
Greatest Ambition
To create something that I can leave behind, TO LIVE , to wake up every morning enjoying life, nature, and all the beauty that surrounds us !
Appears in
Edition 68, CoverGirl
