Pic of the Day; Cora Kait appears on Cover of Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition

Model

Cora Kait

StarSign

Sagittarius

Country of Origin

Romania

Career Highlights

I have won many `Miss’ titles, Romanian National Contest, I won the national cup of break dance with my crew, and I get a great

contract as a prize with Fox Models agency but best of all, I won the cover for Playboy Italy, and best sexy star 2016 in Italy.

Favorite Car

My favorite car is an Audi TT cause it’s a real sport car!

Biggest Turn-On

To receive as a gift, an island with my name! That would be amazing 🙂

Likes

Sport & being always active

DisLikes

I don’t like be away from the world because I want to contribute the best way I can.

Greatest Ambition

To create something that I can leave behind, TO LIVE , to wake up every morning enjoying life, nature, and all the beauty that surrounds us !

Appears in

Edition 68, CoverGirl