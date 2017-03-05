Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition

Autobabes Edition 68 – March / April 2017

Cover girl: Cora Kait, Feature girls: Monika Balan and Kim Rodgers, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Ferrari 812 SuperFast, Pagani Huayra Roadster, Techart Gstreet R Cabriolet, Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante, Bentley Continental SuperSports, Lotus Exige Race360, Brabus 650 Cabriolet + More

