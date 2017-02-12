Pic of the Day; Lesca Monica features in Edition 67 – The New Year 17 Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 67 – The New Year 17 Edition
FeatureGirl
– Lesca Monica-
Lesca Monica ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 67
Model
Lesca Monica
________________
StarSign
Leo
________________
Country of Origin
Australia born Indonesian
________________
Career Highlights
Appeared in local publications, brand ambassador for alcohol brands, received the Victor Chang Award and am in my final year of Vet BioScience with honors.
________________
Favorite Car
Nissan 350GT! It’s my baby
________________
Biggest Turn-On
I love being taken control of, being carried away by a man who can show me he is boss.
________________
Likes
Race cars, lions
________________
DisLikes
Rude people.
________________
Greatest Ambition
To become a vet and help animals as well as people!
________________
Appears in
Edition 67 & 52, FeatureGirl ________________
