Pic of the Day; Lesca Monica features in Edition 67 – The New Year 17 Edition

Appearing in Edition 67 – The New Year 17 Edition

FeatureGirl
– Lesca Monica-
Lesca Monica ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 67

See more of Lesca in Edition 67..

and here ..

Model
Lesca Monica
StarSign
Leo
Country of Origin 
Australia born Indonesian
Career Highlights
Appeared in local publications, brand ambassador for alcohol brands, received the Victor Chang Award and am in my final year of Vet BioScience with honors.
Favorite Car
Nissan 350GT! It’s my baby
Biggest Turn-On
 I love being taken control of, being carried away by a man who can show me he is boss.
Likes
Race cars, lions
DisLikes
Rude people.
Greatest Ambition 
To become a vet and help animals as well as people!
Appears in
Edition 67 & 52, FeatureGirl ________________

 

