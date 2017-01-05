Edition 67 – The New Year 17 Edition

Autobabes Edition 67 – January / February 2017

Cover girl: Tancy Marie, Feature girls: Lesca Monica and Arlen Jade, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Porsche 911, Mercedes AMG GT4, Ferrari 488 Challenge, Lamborghini Aventador S, Mercedes Maybach S650, Ferrari J50 Special, Lotus Exige SPORT380, + More

