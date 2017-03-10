Pic of the Day; Kim Rodgers Features in Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition

See more of Kim in Edition 68 ..

________________

Model

Kim Rodgers

________________

StarSign

Scorpio

________________

Country of Origin

Vietnamese born American

________________

Career Highlights

Published in Magazines, Many promotional events, runway modeling, and video hostess for Filme Pointe.

________________

Favorite Car

BMW Convertible in HOT PINK!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I like a guy who can treat my like his Queen, not some of the time, but ALL of the time.

________________

Likes

Modeling and Glamour

________________

DisLikes

Arrogance.

________________

Greatest Ambition

To continue to grow in my print and promotional modeling!

________________

Appears in

Edition 68, FeatureGirl ________________