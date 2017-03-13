Pic of the Day; Monika Balan Features in Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition
FeatureGirl
– Monika Balan –
Monika Balan ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 68
See more of Monika in Edition 68..
Model
Monika Balan
StarSign
Aries
Country of Origin
Romania
Career Highlights
Beauty contest in Bari in 2012, and many photo shoots with top photographers Loris Gonfiotti and Marc Evans.
Favorite Car
Aston Martin because I like the beautiful lines and at the same time, the power!
Biggest Turn-On
I like a guy who can stimulate me mentally and passionately as well.
Likes
Honesty, spontaneity
DisLikes
I don’t like pride, envy, hypocrisy .
Greatest Ambition
To live all moments with extreme freedom and conscious sincerity of fate, that the passions are like moments, and as such should be lived in full !
Appears in
Edition 68, FeatureGirl
