– Appearing in Edition 67 – The New Year 17 Edition

Model

Tancy Marie

StarSign

Aquarius

Country of Origin

Texas, USA

Career Highlight

Internationally published Swimsuit and Lingerie model appearing on many sites and campaigns.

Favourite Car

Pink Lamborghini !

New Year Resolution

To hit the gym again with my brunette bestie!

Biggest Turn-On

To be loved and cherished by a loyal loving man. 😉

Likes

Fitness, Shopping, boating !

DisLikes

Liars, Smokers, Drugs !

Greatest Ambition

Travelling and more sexy shoots !

Appears in

Edition 67, Cover Girl

