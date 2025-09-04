Toyota Joins TOKYO H2 Project Aiming to Make Tokyo a Global Leader in Hydrogen

Toyota City, Japan, September 3, 2025―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it has joined “TOKYO H2,” a new project launched by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on September 3 aiming to make Tokyo a global leader in hydrogen. As part of this public-private initiative, the Crown has been introduced into the fuel cell taxi fleet to expand adoption.

The Crown combines the exceptional quietness unique to a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) with spacious rear seating and excellent ease of entry and exit, delivering comfortable and a premium travel experience unmatched by conventional taxis.

To achieve the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s target for introducing fuel cell taxis (approximately 600 by fiscal year 2030), Toyota will also aim to introduce 200 units by fiscal year 2025 and provide support.

To coincide with the project’s launch, Toyota has renovated and reopened the TOYOTA MIRAI Showroom in Minato City, Tokyo originally established in 2015 as an information center on fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen as the TOKYO H2 HUB. The new facility will serve as a hub for collaboration among companies and organizations working toward a hydrogen society, contributing to the project’s advancement and to the broader adoption of hydrogen energy.