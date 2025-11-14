Pushing Hydrogen Engine Technology to New Heights in the Super Taikyu Series Final Race

Toyota City, Japan, November 14, 2025―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will further advance two hydrogen engine technologies at the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2025 Empowered by BRIDGESTONE Round 7 Super Taikyu Final Thanksgiving Festival, to be held from November 15 to 16.

The race will feature the #32 TGRR GR Corolla H2 concept (hereinafter the “liquid hydrogen-powered GR Corolla”), which runs on liquid hydrogen fuel.

In addition, Toyota is continuously advancing superconductivity technology development to further evolve liquid hydrogen technology, now reaching the stage where vehicles equipped with superconducting motors for liquid hydrogen pumps can operate. We will continue development alongside our partners, aiming to compete in future races.

Toyota will continue moving forward to provide customers around the world with a range of options under its multi-pathway strategy toward achieving carbon neutrality.

Additionally, in conjunction with the Japan-U.S. automotive cultural exchange event organized by the Automobile Business & Culture Association of Japan, vehicles produced in the United States will be displayed in the event plaza during the race period. By providing an opportunity for visitors to experience the appeal of U.S.-market vehicles, Toyota will contribute to the exchange of automotive culture between Japan and the United States.