Pic of the Day; Katie Q Appears On Cover of Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition

Model

Katie Q

StarSign

Leo

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlights

Miami Swim Week, LA Fashion Week, Phoenix Swim Week, and Las Vegas Swim Week, I’ve been featured on multiple magazine covers, multi-page spreads, and calendars, Recently, I won Miss Bikini Fitness 2025 and was nominated for Print Model of the Year 2025.

Favorite Car

Barbie Pink Jeep 🙂

Biggest Turn-On

I’m into the Damon Salvatore or Dean Winchester type… brooding, a little dangerous, but completely obsessed with me.

Likes

Spending time with my husband and two sons, Disneyland trips, working out in my home gym, fashion, modeling, true crime podcasts, baking and dance.

Dislikes

Negativity, excuses, people who underestimate others, onions, bullying, and child predators. ________________

Greatest Ambition

My biggest ambition is to keep breaking stereotypes to show that you can be a mom, a teacher, and still thrive in the modeling world.

Appears in

Cover Model, Edition 118

